BUDI95 petrol subsidy rolls out smoothly for military and police nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The first day of the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) petrol subsidy initiative proceeded smoothly across the country for approximately 300,000 military and police personnel.

Security personnel in Penang reported that the refuelling process using identification documents was both easy and fast.

Soldier Mohd Fazli Ibrahim, 32, explained that users simply tap a bank debit card and enter their ID at the petrol pump’s payment terminal to fill their tank at the subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre.

These groups are the first to receive the petrol subsidy, following the Prime Minister’s announcement on September 22 about the phased initiative.

Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) recipients from the B40 group will gain access tomorrow, September 28, with 16 million eligible Malaysian citizens aged 16 and above with a MyKad and valid driver’s licence to follow on September 30.

Jelutong police station deputy chief Sergeant Major Herman Deng confirmed the process only required entering an IC number at the terminal without visiting the counter.

He noted that such facilities are essential for personnel who are often rushing to assignments.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has received no technical complaints regarding the initiative’s implementation at petrol stations nationwide.

Johor state police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad stated that 9,534 police personnel in the state are eligible for the initiative, which helps ease their burden.

Ab Rahman, who checked his eligibility and refuelled at a BUDI95 promotion in Tangkak, described the process as very easy and fast with helpful staff.

Major A. Aaron Steve Abraham, 37, said the targeted subsidy is a form of appreciation and helps Malaysians manage daily expenses.

The military officer added that using the MyKad ensures subsidies are channelled correctly to citizens.

Lt Muhammad Afiq Abu Bakar, 30, said the timely initiative allows for better financial planning and maintains an exclusive benefit for Malaysians.

In Perlis, deputy police chief SAC Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said 1,648 personnel benefited from the smooth implementation.

He stated the effort helps household economics and boosts the morale of personnel serving the state.

In Terengganu, police sergeant Mohd Hizwan Jahaya, 45, said the subsidy helps Malaysians save on vehicle petrol costs for daily tasks.

Police officer DSP Norzaini Mat Noor described the initiative as an appreciation for the people and law enforcement officers.

In Sarawak, Corporal Fendy Mutang, 33, said the initiative proves government concern in reducing daily expenses for Malaysians.

Lance Corporal Shahril Anuar, 32, said BUDI95 demonstrates the MADANI Government’s commitment to public well-being. – Bernama