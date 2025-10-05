BUDI95 initiative runs smoothly in Negeri Sembilan with positive public feedback

SEREMBAN: The implementation of the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative in Negeri Sembilan is proceeding smoothly with public satisfaction over petrol station operators’ readiness.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan confirmed no complaints had been received regarding the initiative’s implementation.

“So far, everything has been going smoothly, with no complaints of system downtime reported,“ he told Bernama recently.

“The operators have also done well in implementing the initiative, enabling the public to benefit from the BUDI95 incentive conveniently at all petrol stations.”

Veerapan added that regular monitoring of petrol stations statewide ensures the programme’s smooth operation.

Mambau petrol station manager Along Kidir, 55, revealed operators underwent week-long online training to familiarise themselves with the system and payment processes.

“Alhamdulillah, so far there have been no major problems, except that the system tends to slow down during payments when there are too many users, but that only lasts for a short while,“ said Along, who has over 30 years of petroleum business experience.

Private sector worker Adira Abdul Malek, 31, commutes daily between Seremban and Port Dickson and reported no problems with refuelling or checking her subsidy balance.

“It’s very easy to use even though it’s new,“ she said.

“I haven’t faced any problems. This is a good initiative as it helps reduce my petrol expenses.”

Adira noted that while the savings might seem small individually, they accumulate significantly over a month.

“It may seem small, but over a month, it makes a big difference,“ she added.

“A full tank usually lasts me a week.”

The BUDI95 initiative launched in phases beginning September 27 with 300,000 armed forces and police personnel.

The programme expanded to over five million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah B40 category recipients on September 28.

Eligibility extended to 16 million qualified Malaysians on September 30.

Malaysians aged 16 and above with MyKad and valid driving licence qualify for RM1.99 per litre RON95 petrol subsidy.

The programme provides an eligibility limit of up to 300 litres monthly per qualified individual. – Bernama