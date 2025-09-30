BUDI95 launches with RON95 petrol at RM1.99 for 16 million Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen million Malaysians began receiving benefits under the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative from midnight to ease daily expenses.

The programme sets the price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, a reduction from the previous RM2.05 per litre.

Each eligible individual can purchase up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol per month under this initiative.

Bernama observed eager motorists at petrol stations in the capital waiting until midnight to be among the first to enjoy the BUDI95 benefits.

Petrol station staff were present to assist customers in case of any transaction issues during the rollout.

BUDI95 was implemented in phases, starting with 300,000 military and police personnel on September 27.

The programme expanded to over five million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients under the B40 category on Sunday.

Nearly 20% of military and police personnel made BUDI95 transactions on the first day of the programme.

RON95 purchases reached RM3.7 million daily after the programme expanded to include STR recipients, according to the Finance Ministry.

BUDI95 offers a simple transaction process requiring only a valid MyKad or driving licence for automatic eligibility verification.

Payments can be made through the user’s preferred digital wallet application for added convenience.

The initiative provides direct benefits to the public while also contributing to the country’s fiscal balance.

Subsidy savings from the programme can be redirected to education, healthcare, and social development sectors.

For more information on BUDI95, visit the official portal at www.budimadani.gov.my.

Alternatively, individuals can call the help line at 1-300-88-9595 for assistance with the programme. – Bernama