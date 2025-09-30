BUDI95 petrol subsidy rollout smooth with MyKad verification at pumps

PUTRAJAYA: The full rollout of the RON95 petrol subsidy under the Budi MADANI RON95 initiative proceeded smoothly today with nationwide petrol station operations reported in good order.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed initial monitoring found petrol station situations, including during peak hours, remained under control.

He updated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about BUDI95’s implementation progress through a phone call earlier today.

“Today we saw that petrol stations in general, including during peak hours, were operating smoothly, and this was not spontaneous but the result of very thorough planning,” he stated during the ministry’s monthly assembly.

Saifuddin Nasution highlighted the greatest success of BUDI95 was enabling RON95 petrol purchases with identity card or MyKad verification directly at petrol pumps.

He explained MyKad verification could be performed both at counters using card readers and directly at the pump itself.

“The National Registration Department assisted by upgrading the system at petrol station terminals through its expertise and information technology division,” he added.

The minister confirmed they have helped all petrol companies implement the BUDI95 system effectively.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry is currently addressing several issues arising from BUDI95 implementation, particularly involving police personnel and retirees.

“We have a small number of police personnel whose driving licences need integration with the Road Transport Department system and the Ministry of Finance system,” he noted.

He confirmed government savings from BUDI95 implementation will be channelled back to the people through various initiatives and infrastructure development.

“I can say that these savings can be used to build bridges, schools and hospitals for the people,” he concluded.

Eligible vehicle owners under the BUDI95 scheme can purchase up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol monthly at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre. – Bernama