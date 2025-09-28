BUDI95 recipients in Sabah praise easy and fast verification system

SANDAKAN: BUDI MADANI RON95 implementation for Rahmah Cash Contribution recipients proceeds smoothly with widespread consumer approval of the efficient MyKad verification process.

A Bernama survey revealed minimal waiting times for refuelling as the system effectively enables targeted groups to access benefits from today.

Delivery worker Mohd Fadli Ransah described the initiative as particularly beneficial for riders who depend on daily vehicle use for parcel deliveries.

He explained that purchasing petrol at RM1.99 through BUDI95 proved quick and straightforward using the application alongside counter payments and identity verification.

Madiasim Manalu expressed pleasant surprise at the unexpectedly simple and rapid MyKad verification process without lengthy counter delays.

He acknowledged the government’s initiative as genuinely helpful for monthly petrol cost reduction among users.

Petronas Jalan Utara station employee Mohd Fazlee Mansor reported numerous positive responses from STR recipients regarding BUDI95 implementation at their facility.

He observed recipients utilising the Setel application and verifying MyKad at counters while recommending app or Touch ‘n Go usage for enhanced convenience with single registration.

Mansor extended gratitude to the MADANI Government for the RON95 subsidy while urging responsible usage to prevent potential misuse.

BUDI95 achieves full implementation on September 30th involving 16 million valid MyKad and driving licence holding Malaysians. – Bernama