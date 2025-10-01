BUDI95 subsidy records three million users and RM91 million sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted subsidy initiative has recorded nearly three million users with sales exceeding RM91 million over the first four days.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said about two million users had benefited from the subsidised RON95 petrol price of RM1.99 per litre as of 6 pm yesterday alone.

“Alhamdulillah, the movement we observed today was smooth, with not many complaints received,” he told reporters during a visit to monitor BUDI95 implementation at the Petronas Sri Hartamas station.

He noted vehicle traffic may have been heavier than usual as many were excited to enjoy the lower fuel price.

The government is discussing with Sabah and Sarawak state governments to enable boat owners to benefit from BUDI95.

“We have received feedback from those with outboard engine boats who are not yet eligible for the subsidy,” he said.

“In principle, we have agreed to extend the eligibility, which will be determined according to set criteria.”

He explained data from boat owners would be incorporated into the system so they can also qualify.

Amir also clarified flexibility was given to those whose driving licences had expired for less than three years.

“We are still allowing them to receive BUDI95 while encouraging them to renew their licences,” he said.

“The key point is to ensure they hold a valid licence when driving.”

BUDI95 was introduced in phases beginning September 27 for 300,000 Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police personnel.

It expanded to more than five million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients in the B40 category on Sunday.

A total of 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with a MyKad and valid driving licence are eligible for the subsidised RON95 petrol.

Each individual is entitled to up to 300 litres per month at the RM1.99 per litre price.

The Finance Ministry previously announced the unsubsidised retail price of RON95 petrol was set at RM2.60 per litre for September 30 to October 8. – Bernama