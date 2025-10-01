Malaysia to install autogates at 123 entry points from Q2 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The installation of automatic gates at Malaysia’s entry points will begin in the second quarter of 2026 under the supervision of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this technological adoption will reduce physical interactions at immigration counters, streamlining processes and addressing integrity-related issues.

He described the initiative as a key step towards strengthening border control, curbing smuggling activities, and managing refugee-related issues in the country.

Saifuddin was speaking as a panellist at the MADANI Malaysian Scholars Forum, which was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and themed ‘Integrity and Leadership’.

Media reports earlier indicated that the Home Affairs Ministry plans to install 635 autogates at 123 entry points under AKPS.

The minister emphasised that integrity remains the most critical and non-negotiable aspect in safeguarding national security and sovereignty.

He noted that enforcement agencies under his ministry monitor 600,000 square kilometres of Malaysian waters and face various cross-border criminal threats.

These threats include smuggling of drugs, firearms, cooking oil, diesel, and petrol, alongside piracy, illegal immigration, and refugee-related concerns.

Saifuddin highlighted that the region is a hotspot for synthetic drugs, with 80% entering via maritime routes.

He stated that authorities cannot keep doing the same things and expect better outcomes, which is why embracing technology is essential.

Also present at the forum were Malaysian Institute of Integrity chief executive officer Datuk Ts Ahmad Ramdzan Daud and Prof Dr Datuk Abdul Rahman Embong of the Institute of Malaysian and International Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. – Bernama