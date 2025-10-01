Malaysia targets corruption eradication within three years, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to eliminate all forms of corruption and abuse of power within the next two to three years, with particular focus on high-profile offenders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared this cleanup mission requires strict, uncompromising action against any involved parties, regardless of their position or status.

“I think that if possible, within two or three years, we clean up the mess,” he stated during the MADANI Malaysian Intellectuals Forum Series 8 at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity.

Anwar emphasised that enforcement actions would target ministers, chief secretaries, directors-general, and even retired officials if evidence of past misconduct emerges.

He acknowledged that fighting high-profile corruption presents greater challenges due to the vast resources and influence possessed by these “big sharks.”

The Prime Minister clarified that while priority goes to major cases, action against lower-level offenders or “ikan bilis” will not be neglected either.

Anwar questioned parliamentarians who remain silent or defend corrupt individuals despite evidence of illegally accumulated wealth amounting to billions of ringgit.

He contrasted personal forgiveness for his past imprisonment and humiliation with the unforgivable act of stealing national wealth.

“I can forgive that. But stealing from the country, billions, that is, honestly, hypocrisy,” Anwar asserted.

He stressed that investigation and judgment fall under MACC and judicial purview, while his focus remains on recovering stolen funds for the people.

Anwar emphasised that institutional reform requires comprehensive implementation rather than partial measures, grounded in public enlightenment about leadership responsibilities.

The forum featured panelists including Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and IIM Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ahmad Ramdzan Daud.

Discussions centred on holistic systemic reforms to strengthen integrity in leadership and governance.

The Ministry of Higher Education organises the Malaysian Intellectuals Forum as an interactive platform supporting Malaysia MADANI’s knowledge-based approach to national development. – Bernama