BUDI95 subsidy rollout begins smoothly for police and military personnel - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: No issues have been reported so far in the rollout of the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative involving police and military personnel.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government is monitoring the initial phase of the subsidy, which began at midnight, before it extends to Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid recipients tomorrow.

“So far, the Finance Ministry (MOF) has not reported any problems,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysia Jompact! Grand Launch at the Malay Language Teacher Education Institute (IPG).

Fahmi noted that some social media users shared their experience of buying RON95 at RM1.99 per litre as early as 12.01 am.

About 300,000 armed forces and police personnel became the first group to enjoy the subsidised petrol price.

STR recipients from the B40 group will benefit on Sept 28, followed by 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with MyKad and a valid driving licence on Sept 30.

Fahmi added that the government is ready to make technical adjustments if needed, particularly regarding system capacity to ensure smooth transactions.

“As the Prime Minister mentioned last Friday, the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) system capacity is only 3,000 transactions per minute compared to Touch ‘n Go and Touch ‘n Go Digital, which can handle more than 30,000 transactions per minute,” he said.

The government will monitor today and tomorrow and make adjustments, especially in terms of server bandwidth, to be prepared by Sept 30.

In a separate matter, Fahmi said allocation requests from ministries under Budget 2026 will be determined by the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister.

Details will be revealed during the budget tabling on Oct 10.

On the Malaysia Jompact! programme, he said the initiative seeks to nurture a generation of teachers who are more mindful of efforts to curb single-use plastic consumption.

The programme is vital to cultivating ecological awareness among future teachers, who will in turn guide schoolchildren towards adopting a lifestyle that minimises single-use plastics. – Bernama