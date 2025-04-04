Building Unity Together: The Path to Peace

KUALA LUMPUR: The 9th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) was held with key figures from politics, law, education, and religion sectors attending the event that took place in Bangsar.

The peace forum aimed at fostering dialogue and unity was organised by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a global peace NGO, in collaboration with HELP University’s Student Affairs Department and Xsolla Curine Academy.

With the theme “Building Bridges for Unity,” the event on Sunday provided a platform for distinguished guests, including high-ranking officials and thought leaders, to discuss practical approaches to achieving sustainable peace.

Deputy Minister of National Unity, Senator Saraswathy Kandasami who graced the event reinforced the importance of unity and harmony in her speech.

“I must emphasise that peace cannot exist without unity, and unity requires effort, understanding, and commitment from each and every one of us.

“I would like to remind the audience gathered here today for this meaningful mission of fostering a peaceful and united society that Malaysia’s diversity is a strength.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to nurture harmony by respecting and appreciating different cultures,” she said.

Dr. Balachandran Krishnan, Special Officer to the Chief Minister of Terengganu, stressed that peace begins within us.

“If we do not cultivate peace in our own hearts, we cannot bring peace to the world. Hatred cannot cease by hatred; only love can conquer hate. If someone throws stones of hatred, we must respond with the flowers of love,” he said at the event.

Meanwhile, Ning Bong, President of HWPL Malaysia, highlighted the importance of embracing Malaysia’s diversity.

“Malaysia is a beautiful country, rich in diversity and cultural heritage. By fostering understanding and appreciation among our communities, we can strengthen the spirit of unity and peace.

“Peace begins with the people. When individuals adopt a mindset of harmony, our communities transform, and

Malaysia can serve as a model of unity for the world,” she said.

At the event, experts from various sectors engaged in discussions on meaningful steps toward peace-building.

Bhante Hemaloka Thera from

Ti-Ratana Welfare Society Malaysia emphasised the importance of cultivating “Metta” (loving and kindness in Buddhism)

“Metta and compassion is vital to foster harmony within oneself and society.

“When you sincerely and genuinely spread your love to others, it will work,” he stated.

The event also engaged youths and students, highlighting their role in peace efforts.

Their participation demonstrated the growing awareness and commitment of younger generations to fostering unity and social harmony.

As the forum concluded, HWPL Malaysia outlined key action points to further strengthen collaboration among different sectors and empower youth participation in peace initiatives.

The event marked another step toward building a more united and peaceful global society.

The DPCW is a global event held in 93 countries, with a major gathering occurred in Cheongju, South Korea, on March 14 this year.

Under the theme “Building Bridges for Korean Reunification: Establishing Legal and Practical Frameworks for Peace,” the event brought together around a thousand domestic and international leaders to discuss practical strategies for fostering unity between North Korea and South Korea.