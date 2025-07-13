Bukit Aman probes leaked JAC meeting minutes amid police investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have launched an investigation into the alleged leak of minutes from a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) meeting that circulated widely on social media.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is handling the case under multiple laws, including the Official Secrets Act 1972.

The leaked document, believed to be from a May JAC meeting, first appeared on Reddit before spreading across Facebook and X.

Mohd Khalid warned the public against sharing classified information, stressing that offenders would face legal consequences.

Authorities are scrutinising the exposure and dissemination of the document both internally and online.

“All competent witnesses will be called to assist investigations,“ he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act, Section 203A of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. – Bernama