KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) disclosed that total losses from commercial crimes last year amounted to RM3.11 billion, with 41,701 investigation papers initiated.

CCID director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, revealed that fraud was the most prevalent crime, with 73,240 cases resulting in losses exceeding RM2.45 billion.

Of this, online fraud accounted for 35,368 cases, involving a loss of RM1.57 billion, he added.

Other offences included 1,448 cases of criminal breach of trust incurring losses of RM546.39 million, 1,060 loan shark cases (RM5.29 million), 950 counterfeit money cases (RM1.16 million), 720 cybercrime cases (RM32.7 million), 128 forgery cases (RM10.13 million), 62 misuse of property cases (RM66.29 million), two VCD/DVD cases, and 91 miscellaneous cases (RM1.6 million).

“In terms of charges, 16,813 cases, or 40 percent of the total investigated cases, have been prosecuted in court. The remainder is still under investigation,” he said during a press conference at the Bukit Aman CCID office today.

Ramli stated that the department has also focused on preventive measures to keep the public informed about commercial crime threats and the latest scam tactics.

“We have carried out 10,406 preventive measures, such as campaigns, exhibitions, talks, media collaborations, and more,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations later this month, the public has voiced concerns about fake websites selling goods and data phishing tactics that could lead to significant losses.

He elaborated that CCID had recorded 1,812 cases involving losses exceeding RM65 million last year related to data phishing, a type of e-financial crime.

“I advise mobile phone users not to click on any links received and to verify the message through phone or video calls to ensure its authenticity,” he said.

“We must also be aware of various methods and techniques used, such as deception, APK files, and even AI (artificial intelligence) being employed for fraudulent purposes. We need to remain alert and cautious, always vigilant when receiving messages or calls,” he added.

On the issue of online shopping, Ramli advised the public to make purchases only through legitimate and trusted platforms to avoid falling victim to scams.