Bukit Aman takes over case of alleged political leader insulting Perlis royalty

KANGAR: The Royal Malaysia Police’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit at Bukit Aman has taken over a case involving a voice recording allegedly featuring a political leader making defamatory and insulting remarks against the Perlis royal institution.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim confirmed this latest development, with state police assisting in gathering supporting evidence.

He stated that the Perlis police will only assist Bukit Aman in finalising the investigation.

Earlier, Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the recording was believed to contain slanderous and disrespectful statements directed at the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah.

He confirmed the content had circulated publicly on social media and allegedly includes false information that could harm the dignity and reputation of the state’s royal institution. – Bernama