Bukit Jalil station extends hours for Gaza solidarity rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Jalil station will extend its operating hours until 12.30 am today to accommodate attendees of the Gaza solidarity rally at Axiata Arena.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the operator of Rapid KL rail services, announced additional train services to ensure smooth passenger movement and comfortable return journeys.

Other stations will maintain their regular closing times while still permitting passengers to exit and continue their travels.

Several interchange stations will also extend their operating hours across multiple rail lines.

The extended stations include Masjid Jamek for the Kelana Jaya line and multiple stations for Ampang/Sri Petaling lines.

Hang Tuah Station will have extended hours for the Monorail line to serve rally participants.

Multiple stations on the Kajang line including Pasar Seni and TRX will also operate longer hours.

Putrajaya line stations at TRX, Chan Sow Lin and Sungai Besi will similarly extend their service times.

Passengers are encouraged to use Touch ‘n Go cards for smoother journeys throughout the extended service period.

Token users should purchase their return tokens early before leaving their departure stations.

Additional information about the extended services is available through Rapid KL’s official social media channels and the PULSE app. – Bernama