SWCorp on alert for post-flood cleanups with established SOPs

KUANTAN: The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation is always on the alert for post-flood clean-up to ensure the safety of the affected areas.

SWCorp chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said that clean-up operations can normally be carried out two to three days after inundated areas return to normal.

He stated that they already have well-organised plans and standard operating procedures for these situations.

Khalid mentioned that they routinely clean drains to reduce flooding risks but emphasised that effectiveness depends heavily on public awareness.

He explained that most drains become clogged primarily due to a lack of public consciousness about proper waste disposal.

Regarding the Schools Recycling Competition, Khalid revealed this year’s event involved 323 schools across Pahang state.

The competition achieved a significant collection of 500,000 kilogrammes of recycled items worth 332,000 Malaysian ringgit.

He expressed pride in this achievement and thanked strategic partners including the Pahang State Education Department and Alam Flora Sdn Bhd.

Khalid added that the main objective of PerKISS is to foster lifelong cleanliness and recycling culture from school age.

He noted that recycling practices learned in school can then be transferred to students’ homes and families.

The competition has been running for eight years with significant increases in participation and collection amounts.

Khalid expressed confidence in achieving over 90% school participation in next year’s recycling competition. – Bernama