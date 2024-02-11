Bullying: Urgent steps needed to protect students’ well-being - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for a Safe Community has called for a zero-tolerance approach towards bullying in educational institutions and has urged immediate action to address the issue.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, said educational authorities, policymakers and communities must take immediate steps to end bullying and ensure all students learn in a supportive and fear-free environment.

“Bullying remains a persistent issue in schools, universities and institutions of learning worldwide.

“The Alliance for a Safe Community strongly believes that educational environments should be safe, inclusive spaces where students can learn, grow and thrive without fear,” he said in a statement today.

To combat bullying, Lee proposed that each educational institution enforce strict anti-bullying policies with clear definitions and consequences for such behaviour.

“This policy must be communicated clearly to all students, parents and staff,” he added.

Lee also highlighted the importance of creating safe and accessible channels for students to report bullying, including anonymous reporting systems and designated counsellors to support those affected.

He added that institutions should ensure swift investigation and resolution of reported cases.

Moreover, he suggested that schools should encourage students to speak up, report bullying and support their peers, helping foster a culture of mutual respect and accountability.

“Research has shown that empowering bystanders to take action when they witness bullying can significantly reduce incidents,” he said.

Other strategies include comprehensive education and awareness programmes, training for educators and staff, and collaboration with parents and the community.

“Addressing bullying requires the involvement of parents, caregivers and the community. Schools should engage families through workshops and information sessions, educating them about recognising signs of bullying and supporting their children in difficult situations,” he said.