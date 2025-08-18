Bung Moktar and wife’s corruption trial postponed to Sept 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has postponed the defence trial of Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad to September 2.

The couple faces three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million.

Judge Rosli Ahmad granted the postponement after lawyer Teh See Khoon cited lead counsel Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran’s illness.

Teh stated that Kumaraendran is still undergoing treatment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Law Chin How objected to the application.

The court also vacated trial dates scheduled for August 19 and 20.

Last May 22, the Court of Appeal dismissed the couple’s application to review the decision ordering them to enter their defence.

Justice Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali ruled they failed to show exceptional circumstances justifying a review.

On November 18 last year, the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s acquittal, ordering the couple to defend themselves.

Bung Moktar, then Felcra Berhad’s non-executive chairman, was charged in 2019 with accepting bribes totalling RM2.2 million and RM262,500.

The bribes were allegedly received through Zizie Izette from a Public Mutual investment agent.

He also faces a charge of receiving RM337,500 from a Unit Amanah consultant.

Zizie Izette is accused of abetting her husband in the alleged offences. - Bernama