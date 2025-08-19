Pakistan monsoon floods death toll nears 400 amid rescue efforts

BAR DALORI: Rescuers and residents resumed searching on Tuesday for survivors as the death toll from five days of torrential rain rose to almost 400.

Authorities warned monsoon downpours would continue until the weekend. Torrential rains across Pakistan’s north have caused flooding and landslides that have swept away entire villages. Many residents remain trapped in the rubble with scores still missing.

The National Disaster Management Authority said 356 people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Thursday evening. Dozens more were killed in surrounding regions, taking the toll in the past five days to almost 400.

Rescuers dug through mud and stone in hard-hit Dalori village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They worked in the hope of finding survivors and the bodies of missing people. Villagers stood watching and praying as the rescuers worked.

The search had been halted a day earlier by more intense rain. Umar Islam, a 31-year-old labourer, struggled to hold back his tears as he spoke about his father. His father was killed on Monday.

“Our misery is beyond explanation,“ Islam told AFP as neighbours tried to console him.

“In a matter of minutes, we lost everything we had,“ he said.

“Our lives are ruined.”

Fazal Akbar, 37, another villager, described the aftermath of the floods as “terrifying”.

“It happened so suddenly that no one even had a minute to react,“ said Akbar.

“Announcements were made from the mosque, and villagers rushed to begin the rescue themselves.”

“In less than 20 minutes, our village was reduced to ruins.”

Many roads have been damaged, making it hard for rescuers to reach flood-affected areas. Communication also remains difficult with phone networks hit in flood-affected areas. Heavy rain also began falling on Tuesday in southern parts of Pakistan. These areas had so far been spared the worst of the monsoon downpours.

Amir Hyder Laghari, chief meteorologist of the southern Sindh province, expressed concern about urban flooding.

He feared flooding in big cities such as the financial capital Karachi “due to weak infrastructure”.

Karachi’s crumbling pipes and sewer system struggled to cope with the downpours. Rush hour drivers were caught in rising waters. Multiple neighbourhoods were hit with power cuts. It has also been raining in 15 districts in neighbouring Balochistan province. The main highway connecting it with Sindh has been blocked for heavy vehicles.

Provincial disaster official Muhammad Younis confirmed the situation. Between 40 and 50 houses had been damaged in two districts, he said. The rain was expected to continue until Saturday.

“Another spell is to start by the end of the month,“ said NDMA chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

More than 700 people have been killed in the monsoon rains since June 26. The NDMA said close to 1,000 have been injured. The monsoon is expected to last until mid-September. Landslides and flash floods are common during the monsoon season. The season typically begins in June and lasts until the end of September.

Pakistan is among the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. The country is increasingly facing extreme weather events. Monsoon floods submerged one-third of Pakistan in 2022. That disaster resulted in approximately 1,700 deaths. - AFP