Johor MB urges public to act against bullying, promotes use of complaint channels

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged the public to take a proactive role in tackling bullying by using official complaint platforms to report incidents.

He said every report lodged could help save lives and protect the future of children affected by bullying.

“If you see, hear or experience bullying, don’t stay silent. Use the 24-hour hotline provided by the Education Ministry’s Bullying Complaint System at 03-8884 9325 or WhatsApp 014-800 9325,” he said in a Facebook post today.

For kindergarten and preschool cases, complaints can be made via Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-261 5999 under the Social Welfare Department (JKM), he added.

Onn Hafiz said the Johor government is heeding the royal call by Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail to stamp out bullying through stricter enforcement and ensure schools remain safe spaces for students.

He stressed that bullying is not merely a disciplinary issue but a social crime with potentially devastating consequences, including trauma, family breakdown and societal instability.

“All schools and hostels must be ensured to be safe zones, free from bullying, supported by stronger counselling services and greater public awareness. Reporting mechanisms must be accessible to empower victims to come forward,” he said.

Earlier today, Onn Hafiz accompanied Tunku Mahkota Ismail on a visit to a Standard Four pupil at KPJ Puteri Specialist Hospital. The student reportedly suffered a concussion and memory loss after being bullied at a school in Skudai. – Bernama