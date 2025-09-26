Sungai Ramal assemblyman apologises to Syahredzan in defamation suit

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Ramal assemblyman Mohd Shafie Ngah from PAS, today apologised to Bangi Member of Parliament Syahredzan Johan over a defamatory statement that accused him of supporting communist ideology.

The defamatory statement was allegedly made on Oct 25, 2022, ahead of the 15th general election (GE15) and between July 8 and July 12, 2023, ahead of the Selangor state election.

The apology was uploaded by Mohd Shafie on his Facebook page today. In his statement, he admitted that all the allegations were untrue, baseless and without any merit.

“I deeply regret making or causing the publication of those statements and am fully aware of the injury, distress and damage to reputation caused by my actions to Syahredzan.

“In this regard, I hereby fully retract those statements without condition, and give an unconditional and express undertaking, not to make or publish any further statements that are defamatory or likely to defame Syahredzan in any form or manner,” he said.

Mohd Shafie also acknowledged that the High Court here on Feb 19 2024, had issued an interim injunction restraining him from making any similar or further statements that are defamatory against Syahredzan who is also a lawyer.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and am committed to ensuring that I will act with greater care, respect and integrity in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syahredzan, through his Facebook post today, said that with the settlement of the suit case, there should be no more personal disputes between him and Mohd Shafie.

“I would like to thank my lawyers, namely Daniel Albert, Nicholas Yap and Amanda Yap for their services in this case,“ he said, who filed the suit in 2023.

On Sept 22, Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong recorded the judgment agreeing to settle the case involving the two politicians.

Following the judgment, Mohd Shafie as the defendant was ordered to publish an apology in two national newspapers as well as on all his social media pages, including social media accounts including Facebook associated with Mohd Shafie, Bangi PAS and Bangi Perikatan Nasional Parliamentary Constituency. - Bernama