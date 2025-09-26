MACC seeks Mohd Asri from Kubang Kerian to assist in investigation

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is actively seeking a man named Mohd Asri Mahmood to assist with an ongoing investigation.

Mohd Asri, aged 49, was last known to be residing at No.1330, Kampung Wakaf Stan in Kubang Kerian.

The MACC has requested that members of the public who possess any information regarding his whereabouts make contact.

Individuals can reach the investigating officer, Commissioner Rosli Abdul Ghani, directly at 011-36020322.

Information can also be submitted via email to rosli.ghani@sprm.gov.my. – Bernama