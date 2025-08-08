Business events key to Malaysia’s tourism targets under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Business events will play a vital role in helping Malaysia reach its tourism targets under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that business delegates are high-value travellers who contribute significantly to the economy.

“More importantly, business travellers bring with them ideas, investments, and influence,” he said at the Business Events Awards Gala Dinner.

The tourism sector remains a national priority, with foreign tourist expenditure reaching RM102.2 billion in 2024.

Malaysia has hosted over 3,000 business events in the past decade, attracting more than a million delegates and generating RM18 billion in economic impact.

Ahmad Zahid stated that the government views the business events industry as a strategic driver of inclusive and sustainable growth.

Efforts include simplifying visa processes for frequent travellers and upgrading airports and convention centres to global standards.

The government is also enhancing collaboration between agencies like MACEOS, the Tourism Ministry, and the Trade Ministry.

“But infrastructure alone is not enough,” he added, urging MACEOS to elevate its efforts further. - Bernama