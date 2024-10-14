Businessman freed on charges of fraudluent possession of nearly RM2 million in bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged a businessman on six counts of fraudulent possession of property involving nearly RM2 million in his bank account, two years ago.

Judge Azrul Darus ordered the release of Shafarich Ong Abdullah, 51, after finding the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution case.

“Therefore, the court acquitted and discharged the accused of all six charges and the RM6,000 bail to be returned to him,“ said the judge.

Shafarich was charged with the offence of failing to provide a reasonable explanation as to how he had obtained the money amounting to RM1,920,000 which had been deposited into several bank accounts belonging to him.

He was charged with committing the offence at a shopping centre in Sentul here between May 9 and June 23, 2022,

The charge was framed under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which provides a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both if convicted.