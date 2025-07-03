TNB ToU scheme helps Malaysians save on electricity bills

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic and non-domestic low-voltage consumers with smart meters can now take advantage of the Time of Use (ToU) scheme for smarter energy management. The initiative, introduced by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), allows users to adjust their electricity consumption to off-peak hours for cost savings.

The ToU scheme is available for customers with smart meters, Current Transformer (CT) Operated Meters, or Remote Meter Reading (RMR) systems. By scheduling high-energy activities like laundry, air conditioning, or electric vehicle charging during off-peak periods, consumers can lower their monthly bills.

“With the option to schedule electricity usage during cheaper off-peak hours, consumers can now proactively reduce their monthly bills without compromising comfort,” said TNB.

The revised ToU scheme includes extended off-peak periods—all day on weekends and from 10 pm to 2 pm on weekdays. Peak hours are from 2 pm to 10 pm, Monday to Friday.

For example, off-peak rates for usage below 1,500 kWh are set at 24.43 sen/kWh, while peak rates are 28.52 sen/kWh for ToU users, compared to 27.03 sen/kWh for standard domestic consumers.

To help estimate savings, TNB provides an online Electricity Bill Calculator on the myTNB portal. Consumers can compare tariffs before switching.

Applications for the ToU scheme open on July 1, 2025, via email (tnbtou@tnb.com.my) or at Kedai Tenaga outlets. Online applications will be available from August 1, 2025.

For details, visit www.mytnb.com.my/tariff or call TNB CareLine at 1300-88-5454.