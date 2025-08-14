Businessman remanded in RM3.8m Negeri Sembilan land fraud case

SEREMBAN: A businessman has been remanded for seven days in connection with a suspected fraudulent land sale worth RM3.8 million in Mukim Lenggeng.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission secured the remand order from Magistrate Saiful Sayoti, effective until August 20.

The suspect, in his 40s, was arrested late last night after arriving to give a statement at the Negeri Sembilan MACC office.

Investigators believe he conspired with another suspect to use falsified documents for financial gain from the September 2022 transaction.

This follows an earlier three-day remand extension for the primary suspect, a land broker also in his 40s.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrest under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama