PETALING JAYA: A businessman’s frequent “donation drives” via TikTok is currently being probed by Bukit Aman following numerous fraud allegations.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed to New Straits Times that an investigation into the businessman is underway.

“We have recorded statements from those involved in the case,“ Ramli told the English daily.

According to the report, the man had supposedly helped raise thousands of ringgit for the poor and disabled, exploiting those he was said to be helping.

The man’s modus operandi will see him go on social media to highlight a struggling person’s plight.

Via TikTok postings, he also includes those he supposedly helped appear in these videos.

While the man also included the beneficiaries’ bank account numbers for donors in his post, he also allegedly kept their bank cards.

This led to claims from some victims that while the man gave them a portion of the money from the donations, it was only a fraction of the total raised.

The victims only discovered this purported scheme after retrieving their bank cards and checking their statements.

It is learnt that one of the victims claimed to have received RM10,500 and a People’s Housing Project unit.

However, the bank statement indicated that RM190,000 had been raised.

For another victim, the man apparently invested RM60,000 raised for her in two vending machines so she could earn a passive income.

However, she has never received proof of ownership and was only given RM1,300 in “returns” from the vending machines.

Police have since received more than 500 pages of documents, including bank statements, from the alleged victims to aid investigations.

Ramli called on those who have been affected by the man’s actions to come forward to the police.