CAAM announces temporary airspace closure for National Day flypast

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia has announced a temporary closure of airspace within the Kuala Lumpur Terminal Control Area from 26 to 29 August and on 31 August.

This closure will facilitate rehearsals and the National Day flypast celebration in Putrajaya.

The flypast will feature thirty three aircraft from Malaysian enforcement agencies, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

CAAM stated that these closures are essential to ensure public safety and the safety of participating aircraft.

Increased aircraft activity and some adjustments to commercial flight operations will occur during this period.

The authority reminded the public that all drone or Unmanned Aircraft System activities are strictly prohibited within affected areas.

Unauthorised drone operations pose serious safety risks and offenders may face enforcement action under the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

CAAM seeks cooperation from all stakeholders and the public to ensure smooth and safe National Day celebrations.

Rehearsals for the National Day flypast will take place from 26 to 28 August from 11 am to 12 pm daily.

On 29 August, rehearsals are scheduled from 8.45 am to 9.45 am.

The National Day flypast on 31 August will also occur from 8.45 am to 9.45 am.

AirAsia issued a travel advisory for seamless travel during Malaysia’s 68th National Day week.

Guests may experience heavier than usual traffic at check in counters, security, and immigration checkpoints due to the long weekend holiday.

All travellers are encouraged to follow the travel advisory, including self check in and arriving early at the airport.

Further information on the travel advisory can be obtained through AirAsia’s official newsroom website. – Bernama