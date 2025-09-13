Belgium stun Australia 2-0 in Davis Cup as Collignon beats De Minaur

SYDNEY: Raphael Collignon produced the biggest win of his career by stunning world number eight Alex De Minaur to give Belgium a 2-0 lead over Australia in their Davis Cup second round qualifier.

The 23-year-old Belgian, ranked 91st globally, overcame severe cramping at Ken Rosewall Arena to secure a dramatic 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 upset victory after a gruelling three-hour and twelve-minute battle.

Belgium’s number one player Zizou Bergs then defeated Jordan Thompson 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the other singles match to complete the perfect day for the visiting team.

This result leaves 28-time champions Australia, who were runners-up in 2022 and 2023 and semi-finalists last year, needing to win both reverse singles matches and the doubles on Sunday to avoid elimination.

Collignon proved a difficult opponent for De Minaur after recently posting a career-best win over world number twelve Casper Ruud at the US Open on his way to the third round.

The victory over the Australian represents his most significant career achievement to date.

“It feels amazing, I thought I wouldn’t be able to finish the match because I got cramp so bad at the beginning of the third,“ said Collignon.

“I tried to go for it, focus on the serve and I don’t know how I won.

“I think when you play for your country there is no pain... I am very happy.”

After the Belgian took the first set, De Minaur surged back with ten consecutive points to take charge of the second set.

When Collignon doubled over with cramp in the first game of the third set, it appeared the Australian would secure the victory.

Collignon heroically battled through the pain to give his country an unexpected advantage in the tie.

“It feels great for the team,“ said Bergs. “We did a great job today, but we are far from the end.”

The Davis Cup finals will be hosted by defending champions Italy in November, with the seven teams that win this weekend’s qualifiers joining them.

Germany booked their spot by taking an unbeatable 3-0 advantage over Japan on Saturday.

France, Argentina and Austria are all on the brink after taking 2-0 leads in their second-round qualifiers on Friday.

The United States, record 32-time winners, split the first two singles matches with the Czech Republic.

Denmark began their tie against six-time champions Spain in Marbella later on Saturday. – AFP