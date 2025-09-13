Youth must be nurtured as future leaders, says Sarawak minister

SARIKEI: The youth play an essential role in state and national development and must continue to be nurtured as future leaders.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the youth must be given space to think independently, progressively and with vision.

He stated this cultivates a generation capable of continuing the leadership of the state and the country.

“If we want to see the future of the state or country, we should look at the youth today.”

“I am pleased to see them so aware of social issues, leadership and the nation’s future,” he said.

Abdul Karim also praised the organisation of the Kembara JOM 2.0 Borneo Zone 2 Programme.

He said it successfully brought together youth from various backgrounds, regardless of race or political affiliation.

“Such programmes help foster closer ties between central and state ministries, relevant agencies and the youth.”

“More importantly, we can share aspirations and listen to their views,” he added.

The programme gathered youth from Pakan, Julau and surrounding areas through various activities.

These included dialogues, town hall sessions and the sharing of their aspirations.

Abdul Karim expressed his hope that such programmes could be held in other parts of Sarawak.

He said his ministry remained committed to providing support and cooperation for future events.

The programme was also attended by Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Julau Member of Parliament Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien. – Bernama