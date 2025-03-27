PETALING JAYA: PETALING JAYA: Low-cost carrier AirAsia is set to release a statement soon regarding its flight to Shenzhen, China, AirAsia flight bound for Shenzhen, China, had to make a turnback to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) shortly after takeoff due to a reported engine fire.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department was alerted about the emergency landing at 10.37 pm and dispatched a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle with nine personnel to the scene.

He said that flight AK128, which departed at 9.59 pm carrying 171 passengers and crew, landed safely at KLIA 2 at 12.08 am, with the fire already extinguished.which was forced to return to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) shortly after takeoff due to an engine fire.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he received a preliminary report on the incident from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) last night.

“AirAsia will provide a statement soon to clarify the situation. For now, I do not want to speculate.

“Let the authorities conduct their investigation as per standard procedure, as all emergency landings undergo a thorough review,“ he told reporters during the Rapid KL On-Demand event at Maluri Rapid Bus depot, today.

