PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is set to release a new Civil Aviation Regulation (CAR) for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

This new regulation marks a major step in the country’s efforts to address the growing demands of the rapidly advancing UAS technology and industry as UAS operation is currently regulated under the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 (CAR 2016), specifically from Regulation 140 to 144.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the new CAR for Unmanned Aircraft Operations will provide enhanced guidance and governance, aligning with global best practices while fostering a safe, progressive and sustainable UAS ecosystem.

“This new regulatory framework will more effectively align with the current growth and operational requirements of UAS technology, ensuring that Malaysia remains at the forefront of UAS integration and development,” he said in a statement today.

Alongside the development of the new regulatory framework, CAAM is also revising and streamlining the associated fees and charges to reflect the changes in the updated regulations to ensure it meets the growing demands of the industry, Norazman added.

In line with the updated regulations, CAAM is also introducing a state-of-the-art UAS Traffic Management System (UAS-TMS), to enhance the registration, application and monitoring of UAS operations across the country and reduce the processing time for applicants.

Expected to be fully operational by Q4 2025, the UAS-TMS will provide greater efficiency, safety, and oversight in UAS activities, benefiting both operators and the wider UAS industry.

He added that CAAM is working together with several government agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) and Malaysia Office of the Chief Government Security Officer (CGSO) to streamline the required registration and application processes within this new system.

“CAAM is proud to have collaborated with industry experts to develop a regulatory framework that ensures innovation while maintaining safety and compliance.

“I encourage the industry players and stakeholders to stay engaged with CAAM as we move towards implementing these critical updates,” he said, adding that CAAM remained dedicated to supporting the growth of the UAS industry by providing a facilitative regulatory environment that balances innovation and safety.