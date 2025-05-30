114 illegal immigrants held at factories

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department (JIM) detained 114 illegal immigrants in raids under Op Gempur Sasaran at nine factories across five districts in the state on Wednesday.

State immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the raids were carried out simultaneously in Johor Bahru, Muar, Segamat, Mersing and Batu Pahat at 10.30 am.

“The arrested immigrants were 44 Bangladeshi men, eight Indian men, nine Pakistani men, 28 Nepalese men, six Indonesian men and two women, six Myanmar men and six women, three Vietnamese men and one woman and one Cambodian woman, aged between 21 and 55.

“Also arrested were four local men, aged between 50 and 60, who are company owners, warehouse managers and managers of foreign worker agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

He said ten notices to appear at the immigration office were issued, while all detainees were placed at the Pekan Nanas Immigration Depot for further investigation.

He also called on illegal immigrants who qualify to participate in the voluntary Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0), which began on May 19 until April 30, 2026.