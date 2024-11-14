Cabinet agrees in principle for MKN, JPM to coordinate drafting of National Security Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has agreed in principle for the National Security Council (MKN) and the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) to coordinate the drafting of the National Security Bill.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that the drafting of the bill aims to safeguard national security from external and internal threats, including protecting the constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy and inter-religious harmony.

He was responding to a question from Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching), regarding the government’s plan to either repeal or amend the Sedition Act 1948, so that it would apply only to issues concerning royal institutions, rather than being misused for other matters, during an oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Shamsul Anuar explained that the bill’s enactment follows a study by the Home Ministry (KDN), on the need to amend the Sedition Act to align with the current digital age or to introduce a new law to address the 3R issues (religion, royal institution, and race).

Currently, Shamsul Anuar said that the Sedition Act is retained, to preserve public order and national security.

“The government always upholds the right of the people to speak, but it must be within the rules and guidelines that have been set, to ensure that it does not cross the limits,” he said.

He also emphasised that the Home Ministry will continue to update the list of entities classified as members of terrorist groups, such as Abu Sayyaf and those claiming to be heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

He explained that, by listing these entities, their financial activities can be blocked, which helps prevent them from carrying out terrorist activities, including kidnapping and robbery.

At the same time, Shamsul Anuar assured that the security situation along the east coast of Sabah remains safe and peaceful, thanks to the presence of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM).

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Beaufort), regarding efforts to curb kidnapping and robbery activities in the waters off the east coast of Sabah.