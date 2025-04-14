KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers took to social media to extend festive greetings to the Tamil, Sikh and Malayalee communities celebrating Chittirai Puthandu, Vaisakhi and Vishu, respectively, today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a post on X, said Malaysia continues to prosper through the celebration of its rich cultural diversity.

“The unity we foster is the true backbone of the nation. May these celebrations pave the way for greater harmony and mutual respect and further strengthen the spirit of unity among us all,” he said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said Puthandu not only marks the start of the Tamil New Year but also symbolises a new beginning filled with hope, well-being and unity.

“Festivals like Puthandu reflect the richness of our cultural diversity and serve as an important foundation in building a united, respectful and harmonious nation.

“The Ministry of National Unity remains committed to preserving and nurturing these shared values to ensure Malaysia remains peaceful, prosperous and united,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said such celebrations serve as a platform for nation-building founded on a spirit of togetherness.

“Every new moment opens the door to a refreshed narrative, strengthening our resolve to build a progressive, inclusive and sustainable society. This is the time to express our collective commitment in unlocking shared potential,” she said in a post on X.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also called on Malaysians to embrace cultural diversity and unity through the celebrations.

“Happy Chittirai Puthandu, Vaisakhi and Vishu. May this new year celebration bring peace, happiness and love to you and your loved ones,” he said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the celebrations reflect the essence of unity in diversity, which is the pillar of the Malaysia MADANI concept – a nation that respects, celebrates and upholds inclusivity, mutual understanding and harmony.

“These celebrations not only represent the rich cultural heritage and traditions of each community, but also symbolise a spirit of renewal, hope and new beginnings, celebrated with family and the community,” he said.