KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has allocated RM8 million to enhance entrepreneurial opportunities in the optometry industry for Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

MARA director-general Datuk Zulfikri Osman said the funds are channelled through the Optometry Entrepreneur Development Programme. It aims to support about 30 participants in opening businesses in shopping complexes, with a maximum financing limit of RM400,000.

“We know that out of 6,700 optometry shops in Malaysia, only 10 per cent are Bumiputera-owned. We hope the involvement of Bumiputera entrepreneurs can be increased beyond this 10 per cent.

“As such, MARA, in collaboration with La Calisto, will provide support in the form of training, exposure to the latest optometry technology, clinical training, and effective marketing and business management strategies,“ he said at the launch of the Optometry Entrepreneur Development Programme here today.

Also present were La Calisto general manager Wong Ching Fook and MARA Commercial Infrastructure Division director Lailatul Asmah Mohd Tahir.

The collaboration between MARA and La Calisto is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call at the Bumiputera Economic Congress, which encouraged Bumiputera entrepreneurs to collaborate with their non-Bumiputera counterparts to move forward under the Madani government.

Zulfikri said the programme aims to raise public awareness on the importance of eye care while creating more job opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship across the country.

He said the initiative also aims to cultivate more entrepreneurs in the optometry sector by providing skills training, financial support, and comprehensive business mentorship.

He added that La Calisto is also working with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia to identify potential entrepreneurs among optometry graduates to participate in the programme.

“To ensure participants succeed, they must possess knowledge in optometry and marketing, and their outlets must be located within shopping complexes,” he said.

He said that based on records, 90 per cent of special programmes under MARA’s initiatives have been successful over the past 10 years, and expressed confidence that this entrepreneur development initiative will achieve similar success.