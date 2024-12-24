KUALA LUMPUR: Several ministers and deputy ministers today extended their warm Christmas greetings to all Malaysians celebrating tomorrow, expressing hopes that the occasion would further strengthen unity among the people.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in his message, emphasised that as a multi-racial and multi-cultural nation, Malaysia’s diverse communities should seize this opportunity to celebrate and foster bonds within the Malaysia MADANI framework.

“May this year’s Christmas celebrations be vibrant, bringing peace, harmony, prosperity, and unity to our country. To those travelling home, I urge everyone to stay vigilant and exercise caution on the roads. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,“ he shared in a Facebook post.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, also conveyed her wishes for a meaningful Christmas to all Christians, as they commemorate the birth of Jesus.

“For unto us a child is born, and we have every reason to give thanks,” she said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan urged Malaysians to continue fostering unity, harmony, and well-being across all races.

In a Facebook post, he highlighted that these values are key to achieving the vision and goals set by the Unity Government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Cabinet.

“In conjunction with the Christmas celebration, let us come together and unite to support and respect followers of all religions.

“This is the time to highlight the values held by Christians and other religions, mutual respect, tolerance towards each other and helping those less fortunate,” he said.

Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, shared that he had donated financial assistance from his salary and allowances to churches in his constituency, as well as the Sungai Buloh Parliament Service Centre and Yayasan Bank Rakyat distributing food baskets to B40 Christian families.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, also conveyed his Christmas wishes, hoping that the festive season would bring joy and happiness to all.