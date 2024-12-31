KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers took to social media on New Year’s Eve today to convey their New Year greetings as well as to convey their wish for the people’s continued prosperity and their hope of ensuring that the country will achieve even more successes under Malaysia MADANI in the upcoming year.

The ministers include Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar who invited the public to reflect and improve themselves as well as to plan their next move in their respective fields.

“Let us come together in unity, strengthen ourselves and be forthright amongst each other. May Malaysia continue to be peaceful and may the people be blessed with prosperity.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will redouble its efforts and determination, and work hard to implement the Malaysia MADANI agenda,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa meanwhile expressed her hope that the switch from 2024 to 2025 would not be a mere change in numbers but symbolise the chance to create more successes, strengthen unity and bring more meaningful change.

“Let’s make it our goal for 2025 to have more effort to achieve higher dreams. Every small step can bring a big impact if we move together. Let’s build a brighter more inclusive future together for everyone to realise the Malaysia MADANI dream,“ she said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu expressed his confidence that every challenge faced in 2024 was a valuable lesson for self improvement, especially in empowering the agriculture and food security sector.

“We are faced with uncertain weather due to climate change, global economic pressures and challenges in ensuring food security for Malaysians. Yet we have tackled these challenges with determination and unity, the result of effort from everyone, from farmers, breeders, and fishermen, to industry leaders and Malaysians as a whole.

“Through close cooperation between the public and private sectors, we managed to stabilise the national food supply chain, encourage innovation in the agrofood industry and ensured safe and adequate food for all,” he said.

Plantations and Commodity Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also expressed that the unity and country’s stability would craft a brighter future for Malaysia in 2025.

“Let us continue to pull together to shape a brighter future for Malaysia. May this new year bring blessings, prosperity and success to us all,” he said.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also conveyed his New Year greetings and asked if 2024 resolutions were achieved or whether they would be worked on in the coming year.