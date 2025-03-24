ALOR SETAR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM) services in the northern sector have been severely affected by a surge in signal cable theft incidents, leading to significant disruptions and raising serious concerns about the safety of passengers and cargo.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the number of service disruptions for the Northern KTM Komuter due to cable theft spiked dramatically from 85 cases in July 2024 to 804 cases in Dec 2024, with losses amounting to RM1.35 million and 162 hours of lost operational time.

A total of 20 hotspot locations have been identified, with the Sungai Petani-Tasek Gelugor sector recording the highest number of cases (35), followed by Gurun-Sungai Petani with 21 cases.

Loke stressed that the rising incidents should not be viewed merely as theft but as a serious act of sabotage threatening public order and national security.

“These cable theft syndicates endanger the safety of hundreds of passengers and cargo worth millions of ringgit. It is a malicious act that disrupts public order and jeopardises national security,“ he said during a press conference after visiting the Alor Setar KTM Station.

To address this, the Ministry of Transport will strengthen enforcement efforts, working closely with the police (PDRM) to track down and prosecute those involved in sabotaging national infrastructure.

At the operational level, the KTM auxiliary police have conducted 132 special operations, including 24-hour patrols in hotspot areas like Sungai Petani, Gurun, and Tasek Gelugor in Penang.

To further strengthen security, KTM plans to upgrade its Axle Counter network and equipment at an estimated cost of RM12.8 million annually over three years.

Additional preventive measures include installing CCTVs, deploying drones, setting up anti-climb fences, and securing manhole covers with advanced locking mechanisms.