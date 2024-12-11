Cadet charged with injuring junior with steam iron faces expulsion from UPNM

KUALA LUMPUR: A cadet officer from the Military Training Academy (ALK) of the University Pertahanan Malaysia (UPNM), who has been charged in court for injuring a junior using a hot steam iron, could face penalties including expulsion from the university and reimbursement of all scholarship funds received.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Investigation Board had completed its probe into the case, and the punishment for the cadet would be decided today.

“The Ministry will not compromise on this matter and will take strict action, including expelling the individual from the cadet programme.

“We will also demand repayment of all financial support provided during his training as a cadet at ALK-UPNM,“ he told a press conference after officiating the MINDEF-level National Integrity Day 2024 celebration at its headquarters here today.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and MINDEF secretary-general, Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

He said this when asked about the decision of the Investigation Board regarding the case.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled emphasised that the ministry practices transparency in cases involving bullying and will cooperate with the police in investigations related to such actions.

“We will cooperate with all parties because we (the Ministry of Defence) have limited penalties, with the maximum being expulsion from the cadet programme,“ he said.

On Nov 8, ALK-UPNM cadet officer Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with injuring his junior using a hot steam iron last month.

He was accused of intentionally causing harm to Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20, by using the hot steam iron at the academy in UPNM, Sungai Besi Camp, Cheras, at 11.45 pm on Oct 22.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine, or whipping, or any two of these punishments, if found guilty.