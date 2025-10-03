Calling GSF participants ‘terrorists’ outrageous: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hit back at claims that participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) are “terrorists”, calling the allegation outrageous and insulting.

“The accusation comes from the terrorists themselves – the Israeli regime.

“The biggest terrorist is calling them terrorists. These people carried no weapons, they harmed no one. They brought food, water and medicine. How can they be called terrorists? This is outrageous and insulting.”

Anwar also praised the resilience of the detained Malaysians.

“Alhamdulillah, they have shown remarkable spirit. Although they faced harsh seas and had their phones thrown into the ocean, what matters most is their safety. They have contributed greatly in raising global awareness, and we salute their sacrifice,” he said after performing Friday prayers.

He added that while some had criticised his approach, his priority is to save lives.

“Sometimes we speak as if we are heroes without limits. But the real struggle is there, where 65,000 lives have already been lost. Our responsibility is to save lives and to ensure humanitarian aid and food supplies reach those in need. That is what matters to me.”

The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that all 23 Malaysians detained are safe and healthy and would be repatriated via a third country.

Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO and leader of the Sumud Nusantara contingent, said the detained activists have begun arriving at the Port of Ashdod in Israel and are receiving legal assistance.

“InshaAllah, the Sumud heroes and heroines who were captured have started arriving at the occupation port in Ashdod. GSF lawyers have started contacting them to provide legal services.

“At the very earliest we will share their developments tomorrow morning. In the meantime, keep up the action!” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Nadir and three other Malaysian volunteers remain in the Mediterranean aboard the observation vessel Jong Melayu.

The Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, is also closely monitoring the situation. It has met with the Malaysian legal team in Amman to ensure that the detainees receive fair and transparent legal protection. It is also maintaining communication with Asean partners in Amman and Tel Aviv to obtain updates and provide consular assistance.

Five Malaysian human rights lawyers – Dir Kheizwan Kamaruddin, Fahmi Abd Moin, Azril Mohd Amin, Ahmad Nazrin Abu Bakar and Luqman Mazlan – are in Amman to represent the detainees.

They are working alongside Israel-based lawyers from The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel and international legal teams.

GSF said more than 450 activists from 47 countries have been transferred to the Port of Ashdod in southern Israel.

The activists include nationals from Malaysia, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Turkiye, Greece, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Britain and France.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the detainees would be deported to Europe.