Calls grow for Malaysians to learn sign language

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians should learn sign language as a crucial step towards fostering inclusivity and breaking communication barriers for the deaf community, said experts and advocates.

The importance of sign language gained attention last month after a viral video showed a Road Transport Department officer fluently communicating in sign language with a deaf driver.

The officer’s efforts were widely praised, highlighting the need for more people to learn sign language to better support and engage with the deaf community.

Malaysian Federation of the Deaf (MFD) executive director Mohamad Sazali Shaari said under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, Malaysian Sign Language (MSL) is the official sign language for the deaf in Malaysia.

He encouraged more Malaysians to embrace sign language in daily interactions, stressing that greater accessibility to MSL is crucial for social integration and equal opportunities.

“The deaf community wants to be part of society and public acceptance plays a crucial role.

“Inclusivity is important and learning MSL allows more people to connect with the deaf without barriers. This fosters a sense of belonging and ensures they do not feel excluded.”

Mohamad Sazali highlighted that both free and paid sign language learning options are available physically and online.

“The public can also easily access our BIM SignBank website (www.bimsignbank.org), which offers tutorial videos covering basic alphabets, common phrases and more – an excellent starting point for those who want to learn independently.

“We also cater to employers as MFD is an HRDC Training Provider, allowing them to arrange MSL classes for their non-deaf employees with certified trainers.

“Even a basic understanding of sign language can make a difference. Sign language is not just for the deaf, it is a tool for everyone to build bridges, foster understanding and create a more accessible world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris senior lecturer Dr Vestly Kong Liang Soon said the shortage of qualified sign language interpreters hinders the academic progress of students with hearing impairments.

“Teaching in sign language improves literacy and academic performance, but without interpreters students struggle to access higher education and professional development.”

He added that employment remains a major hurdle for deaf individuals, as many face discrimination in the job market due to communication barriers.

“Without access to sign language, many deaf individuals struggle to secure jobs, leading to high unemployment rates within the community.

“Sign language interpreters in workplaces are essential for implementing inclusive policies and ensuring deaf employees can contribute effectively,” Vestly said.

He added that access to legal and healthcare services is another pressing issue, with deaf individuals often struggling to obtain necessary services due to a lack of interpreters.

Sign language instructor Mohd Armi Rusli, who is the founder of SignOn – a free monthly sign language class available online and around Klang Valley – said while awareness has improved more efforts are needed to promote widespread understanding.

“Many deaf individuals still face difficulties accessing information because people around them do not know sign language.

“Our goal is for at least one person in every household to learn sign language so the deaf community can be better included in society.”

Mohd Armi stressed that learning sign language is a valuable skill that can make a real difference in everyday interactions.

“We never know when we might encounter a deaf person who relies on sign language. If we have basic sign language skills we can better assist them and foster meaningful connections.

“The deaf community leads lives just like everyone else, their only challenge is communication barriers.

“If more people take the initiative to learn sign language, society will become more inclusive and accessible for them.”

He stressed that sign language should be recognised not just as a communication tool but as a fundamental right that ensures equal participation for the deaf in all aspects of life.

According to the latest data from the Social Welfare Department, about 46,000 people in Malaysia have hearing impairments, including those who are deaf and hard of hearing.