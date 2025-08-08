Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire pact hailed as key step by US

PHNOM PENH: The United States has called the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur a crucial move towards securing a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the talks marked progress in formalising the truce and setting up an ASEAN monitoring system.

“President Trump and I expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honour their commitments to end this conflict,“ Rubio said in a statement.

He credited Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for spearheading the peace process and hosting the ceasefire discussions.

The GBC meeting aimed to resolve border disputes following an armed clash on July 24 over undemarcated territories.

Both nations agreed to a ceasefire on July 28 after international pressure, with Malaysia playing a central role in mediation.

Rubio expressed US readiness to support Malaysia, ASEAN, and the two nations in sustaining the peace process.

Cambodia and Thailand committed to de-escalation and diplomatic solutions during the GBC talks.

The conflict has displaced over 170,000 Cambodians, many now sheltering in temporary camps and pagodas.

US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott also welcomed the Kuala Lumpur meeting as a positive development.

“President Trump and Secretary Rubio call on both governments to fully honour their commitments and pursue enduring peace,“ Pigott said.

He lauded Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership in co-hosting the July 28 special meeting with the US. - Bernama