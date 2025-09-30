Cambodian man pleads guilty to assaulting Batik Air staff at KLIA

SEPANG: A Cambodian man has pleaded guilty to two charges of using criminal force and abusive words against two Batik Air airline staff members.

Lin Weida, a 41-year-old travel agent, entered his plea before Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman after the charges were translated into Mandarin.

The court has postponed sentencing until tomorrow since this case falls under Magistrates’ Court jurisdiction.

Lin faced his first charge for using criminal force against Batik Air security officer Sheikh Muhammad Syafiq Sh Khalid at KLIA’s Satellite Building.

This offence occurred at 7.50 pm on September 28 and falls under Section 352 of the Penal Code.

The maximum penalty for this charge includes three months imprisonment, a RM1,000 fine, or both punishments.

His second charge involved using abusive language against Batik Air cabin crew member Yuszai Yusof aboard flight OD606 from Hong Kong.

This incident happened at approximately 5.20 pm on the same day as the first offence at KLIA Terminal 1.

The second charge was framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 with a maximum RM100 fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norfarhanim Abdul Halim handled the prosecution while Lin appeared without legal representation. – Bernama