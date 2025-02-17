Cancer-stricken toddler receives donation from Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The ordeal faced by toddler Muhammad Hariz Iman Mohd Herman, who lost his sight due to nerve cancer, caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he channeled a donation of RM10,000 to him.

The donation to ease the burden on the family of the unfortunate child was channeled through his political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin to the parents of Muhammad Hariz Iman when he visited them at Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) here, today.

Speaking to Bernama, Azman said the condition experienced by Muhammad Hariz Iman who is now two years and six months old, is a rare disease that forced him to travel back and forth to HTA to undergo continuous chemotherapy treatment.

“Now Hariz is blind in both eyes and he is still undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the cancer. So today I have come to represent the government to make a contribution from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We hope this donation can reduce the burden on Hariz and his family, especially for medical costs and other necessities,” he said.

Azman said today’s programme is part of the Ziarah Kasih MADANI initiative, which not only pays attention to patients but also to the poor and vulnerable throughout the country.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) actually devotes his attention to many things, but he knows that due to time constraints, he cannot be present comfort everyone. So as his political secretary, I have to go down to comfort and help. Wherever we can, we will help through this initiative on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, boy’s father, Mohd Herman Rusli, 38, said he was grateful and moved by the aid received.

“Alhamdulillah, this is my son’s sustenance. It (the donation) is very meaningful because the cost of Hariz’s treatment and needs reaches RM1,000 a month.

“Although my wife (Norshahida Md Nayan) also works, the family’s expenses are still high because we have to travel back and forth from home in Putrajaya to HTA every week for treatment and follow-up check-ups,“ he said, who works as an information technology (IT) executive.

The story of Hariz’s suffering, who was born normal before suddenly experiencing vision problems, was reported by the media last week after his father shared the story on TikTok in the hope that someone would pray for his son’s recovery.

Through the sharing, Mohd Herman informed that his son was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma cancer on August 5, 2024 and has now undergone eight cycles of rapid Cojec chemotherapy and two cycles of AIS chemotherapy at HTA.