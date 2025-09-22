Canines show off prowess on ‘graduation day’

PETALING JAYA: Forget mortarboards and scrolls. At the Canine SportzClub, graduation means fur, fun and a whole lot of wagging tails.

Central Park, Bandar Utama, was buzzing on Sunday morning as the club celebrated its June 2025 graduates while rolling out the welcome mat for the next batch of eager “pawrents” and their four-legged classmates.

The day opened with a canine agility demo that had tails wagging and jaws dropping. From tunnels to weave poles, from hurdles to hairpin turns, the dogs raced through the obstacle course with speed, precision and plenty of flair.

It was a showcase of teamwork and trust that left the audience cheering, and maybe wishing they could train their pets to fetch slippers with that kind of dedication.

Once the applause faded, it was time for the serious stuff – certificates and prizes.

Malaysian National Animal Welfare Foundation chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Nordin Mohd Nor, joined by senior officials from the Veterinary Services Department, handed out awards to proud graduates. His message struck a chord with the crowd.

“This graduation is about celebrating the special bond between dogs and their owners. We hope the lessons learnt have equipped you for your journey as responsible pet parents,”

he said to the dogs’ owners.

The September 2025 intake then met their trainers, getting a crash course on the semester ahead – an orientation designed to set expectations while reminding newcomers that raising a well-behaved pup is a marathon, not a sprint.

Since its founding in 2009, Canine SportzClub has trained more than 4,000 dogs, with programmes ranging from obedience to agility and fun social activities.

The club champions positive reinforcement, socialisation and responsible ownership, with courses endorsed by the Veterinary Services Department and the Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association.

For organisers, the mission is bigger than certificates. By fostering the human–animal bond, the club hopes to keep tails wagging, prevent abandonment and create happier households.

And if Sunday’s mix of speed, smiles and plenty of slobbery kisses was anything to go by, they’re well on their way.