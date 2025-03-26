Car salesman charged with aiding in concealing RM939,129

KUALA LUMPUR: A car salesman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to two charges of aiding in concealing over RM900,000 belonging to a woman by transferring the funds into his bank account.

On the first and second charges, Oliver Yap Chee Fong, 29, was accused of assisting in the concealment of RM939,129 belonging to Tan Wai Mei, 40, which was deposited into his bank account at Taman Sentul Bahagia, Sentul, on Oct 17, 2022, and March 15, 2023.

He was charged under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman proposed bail at RM60,000 for both charges.

However, Oliver’s lawyer, Amritpal Singh, requested a reduction to RM3,000, citing that his client earns only RM1,700 per month, had cooperated fully during the investigation and did not pose a flight risk.

Judge Azrul Darus granted bail at RM8,000 with one surety and set April 28 for the next case mention.