A woman living in Taman Chee Ling, Ipoh was in for a baffling surprise after she had received a parking ticket for her vehicle, despite it being parked safely at her home at the time of the alleged violation.

Sharing the incident on Xiaohongshu on Thursday (March 27), the woman posted a photo of the fine issued for her silver Perodua Myvi.

The ticket revealed that her Myvi was fined at 9.03am on March 24, due to not paying parking fees in Batu Gajah, Perak under the purview of the Batu Gajah district council.

Additionally, she also posted a CCTV footage screenshot from her residence showing that her car had remained parked in the home during the exact time of the offence.

“Either someone is stealing my car plate, or the [officer] wrote the wrong number,” she remarked in the caption.

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, the unidentified woman explained that she discovered the fine while attempting to pay a separate fine for another vehicle using the Park@Perak mobile app.

It was then that she found her Myvi having been fined as well.

“I live in Taman Chee Ling, Ipoh, which is quite far from Batu Gajah.

“Additionally, at the time specified on the ticket, I had not left home and my car was parked in my driveway. I have no idea why I was issued a parking fine,” she added.

Claiming to file a formal complaint with the Ipoh City Council, the woman said she has yet to receive a response in kind.

She also admitted of being uncertain on how to proceed as the fine remains active in the mobile application.

ALSO READ: Parking machine system in Ipoh mall jammed after man tries to get ticket without his car