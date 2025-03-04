KUALA LUMPUR: Car sales company Carro has agreed to provide 30 vehicles for temporary use by victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He added that efforts are also underway to secure free motorcycles for over 70 victims, with discussions currently taking place with various stakeholders.

“The Selangor Investment, Trade, and Mobility Exco Office, led by Ng Sze Han, is handling registrations, so affected individuals in need of a vehicle can sign up with them.

“We are assessing the demand and reaching out to more companies to secure additional vehicles for temporary use by the victims,” he said after visiting the temporary relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque.

Yesterday, Ng announced that Chery Malaysia would provide 50 vehicles for the victims to use for one month, further easing their burden following the disaster.

Loke also revealed that Berjaya Group Bhd founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan has pledged RM3,000 in financial aid for each affected family.

“These contributions are part of ongoing efforts to assist the victims. The Transport Ministry will continue reaching out to private companies to seek cash donations, essential supplies, or transportation assistance.

“So far, we have received strong support from the private sector, and I hope more corporations will step forward to help,” he said.