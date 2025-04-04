CBP offers assistance to customers affected by Putra Heights blaze

KUALA LUMPUR: Co-opbank Pertama (CBP) is committed to providing support and assistance to customers affected by the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor on Tuesday (April 1).

CBP chief executive officer Khairil Anuar Mohammad Anuar said they will always try to help customers affected by any disaster by offering appropriate assistance based on their needs.

“Customers affected by the fire incident and who require assistance can contact our customer service hotline at 1-300-88-7650 or email info@cbp.com.my,” he said in a statement today.

The CBP, he said, also expresses its sympathy to the victims involved while the community is still celebrating Aidilfitri.

The Petronas gas pipeline blaze in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights at 8.10 am on Tuesday affected 1,254 people from 308 families.

A total of 87 houses have been declared a “total loss” and deemed unfit for occupation while 148 other affected houses that sustained damage can be occupied after repairs.