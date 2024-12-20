LABUAN: Labuan, a growing hub for business and tourism, is set to benefit from a significant investment in public safety and community development.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the federal government has allocated RM11 million in Budget 2025 for the installation of 180 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Labuan and Putrajaya, a move designed to bolster safety, improve the dissemination of government programmes and enhance the island’s appeal to travellers and investors alike.

“The initiative aims to create a secure environment for the local population and visitors, reinforcing Labuan’s reputation as a safe and thriving destination.

“The strategic placement of CCTVs at key locations will allow authorities to monitor public spaces efficiently, deter criminal activities and ensure prompt responses to safety concerns,” she said in a recent exclusive interview with Bernama, marking her one year in office as Minister for Federal Territories.

She said that besides its safety benefits, the CCTV network would serve as a platform for broadcasting government and community programmes directly to the public.

“This innovative use of technology underscores a commitment to keeping residents informed and engaged with initiatives that impact their daily lives.

“Safety and connectivity are at the heart of this project. These CCTVs are not just about surveillance but also about fostering a connected and informed community.

“This will undoubtedly boost confidence among tourists and investors, signalling that Labuan is well-equipped to support their needs,” Dr Zaliha said.

She further said that the allocation is part of a broader federal government strategy to modernise infrastructure, with Labuan and Putrajaya being the initial beneficiaries.

For Labuan, this initiative aligns with the island’s aspirations to solidify its standing as a premier destination for business, leisure and cultural exchange within federal territories.

Travellers and investors have welcomed the announcement, viewing it as a proactive step towards ensuring their safety and enriching their experiences on the island.

“Knowing that the government is investing in safety measures and using advanced technology to promote inclusivity and connectivity gives us great confidence in Labuan as a destination,” shared a frequent traveller to the island, Jerome Lee Ng Kuan, 49.

Local university lecturer Assoc. Prof Dr Romzi Ationg said the comprehensive approach to security and community engagement sets a promising precedent for other regions aiming to balance development with public welfare.